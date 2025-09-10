Global clothing chain Mango set to open new store in Telford

The new store is set to occupy an empty unit on New Row, between Telford's bus station and the entrance to Frasers.

The Catalan clothing chain has been advertising for various roles in its new Telford store over the past month, including recruiting for a store manager and visual merchandiser.

The brand was founded in 1984 and has over 80 company-owned stores, franchises, and department store corners in the UK. It currently operates a store at the Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill, the only store within a 20 mile radius of Telford.

Telford Centre

Bucking the trend of recent high street busineses, the group reported a turnover of 1.7 million euros in the first half of 2025 - an increase of 12% compared to the first half of the previous year, highlighting a growth of 14% at constant exchange rates.

It opened around 20 new stores last year, part of a domestic expansion drive for the retailer, which has almost 3,000 stores in 120 countries worldwide.

Among the most noteworthy new shops for the chain are the opening of a new flagship store in Munich, as well as one on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona.

The company lists other noteworthy openings to occur this year on its website as Grafton Street in Dublin, Covent Garden in London as well as locations in the US such as Brickell City Centre, in Miami and Bellevue Square in Seattle. Telford is yet to be added to the list.

No opening date has yet been given for the new Telford store.