'We're trying to get it back to its former glory' - Childhood pals set to bring their passion for street food to Newport's newest takeaway

Renovation work is currently underway at the shop on St Mary's Street in Newport, which is set to become the new Beat Street Cafe on September 22.

Shropshire lads Dave Beattie and Steve Drinkwater, affectionately known as "Fat Boy and The Beard", say the new business will bring a range of street-food fusion from around the world to the streets of the Shropshire market town.

The duo moved in their new premises last month after long-time town favourite Wok n Roll closed down in July, and with a full renovation now underway, they say they've already been bowled over by the response from the town as they get ready to open.

Business owners Steve Drinkwater and Dave Beattie at the Beat Street Cafe in Newport on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

"The reaction we've had from Newport already has been unreal and it's been really unexpected. Word gets around!" said co-owner Dave Beattie.