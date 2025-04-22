Bridgnorth-based town regeneration specialists Good2Great shortlisted for award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire firm Good2Great is in the running for the ‘Community Champion - Business in the Community’ title in the 25th Shropshire Business Chamber awards, set to be held this summer.

The company has been shortlisted alongside Aico of Oswestry, Brightstar of Shifnal and Capgemini of Telford, with the winner being crowned at a gala night at Telford’s International Centre on June 20.

Last year's award was won by Learning Community Trust.

“We are really pleased to be shortlisted - our team embodies a deep commitment to community and economic growth,” said Johnny Themans of the company, which is based at The Printworks on Bridgnorth High Street.

“Over the last 18 years we have supported 3,100 businesses in Shropshire and the surrounding areas, creating around 6,000 jobs and collaborated with seven local authorities. We have supported High Street businesses across 18 towns and our ethos of ‘A thriving economy leads to a thriving community’ drives our contributions.

“Our team has voluntarily run the highly successful ‘Love Bridgnorth’ campaign, which promotes all positive aspects of the town for 10 years, reaching an audience 2.2 million people monthly and contributing to national recognition, including the Great British High Street award and the Visa Celebrating Towns award.

“We have also renovated The Printworks, a non-profit co-working space which has fostered community collaboration and brought new life to a vacant high street building in the town centre.”

Further initiatives include launching a Bridgnorth Community Gardeners crowdfunding campaign and founding the Friends of Shifnal and Wellington Stations to maintain vital town gateways.

Good2Great, which has previously won a range of awards including Outstanding Customer Service