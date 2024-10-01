Changes announced at the top for digital bank
A Wrexham-based digital bank has confirmed changes at the top.
Andy Mielczarek is stepping down as CEO of Chetwood Financial almost ten years on from having co-founded the company.
Paul Noble has been announced as his replacement, subject to regulatory approval.
Founded in 2016, Chetwood Financial received a restricted banking licence in late 2017 before being granted a full UK banking licence in December 2018.
Since 2019, more than £3.5 billion has been deposited with Chetwood Financial’s savings proposition SmartSave.