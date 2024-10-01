Shropshire Star
Changes announced at the top for digital bank

A Wrexham-based digital bank has confirmed changes at the top.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Andy Mielczarek

Andy Mielczarek is stepping down as CEO of Chetwood Financial almost ten years on from having co-founded the company.

Paul Noble has been announced as his replacement, subject to regulatory approval.

Founded in 2016, Chetwood Financial received a restricted banking licence in late 2017 before being granted a full UK banking licence in December 2018.

Since 2019, more than £3.5 billion has been deposited with Chetwood Financial’s savings proposition SmartSave.

