Andy Mielczarek is stepping down as CEO of Chetwood Financial almost ten years on from having co-founded the company.

Paul Noble has been announced as his replacement, subject to regulatory approval.

Founded in 2016, Chetwood Financial received a restricted banking licence in late 2017 before being granted a full UK banking licence in December 2018.

Since 2019, more than £3.5 billion has been deposited with Chetwood Financial’s savings proposition SmartSave.