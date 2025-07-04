Long-awaited first McDonald's branch in Bridgnorth beginning to take shape

In July 2023, Shropshire Council planners gave the go ahead to build Bridgnorth its first-ever McDonald's restaurant - to be located in Chartwell Business Park.

It was part of a larger application that would see the erection of two units, the other set to be a new Starbucks.

Steel going up for the new McDonalds on Chartwell Business Park

The plans were well-received by locals, with more than 600 lodging letters of support to the council's planning department, many citing the creation of jobs and the boost it could bring to the local economy.