Dairy farm near Market Drayton wants to turn agricultural shed into business units

The building at Park Farm, at Adderley near Market Drayton, was built just three years ago as an agricultural storage shed - but is now set to be formally converted for business use.

According to documents submitted to Shropshire Council, applicant Mr G Cope has already converted and let three of the four units proposed, with permission sought to "regularise" their commercial use as part of the application.

The move follows a successful scheme for another former agricultural building on the site, which was granted permission for a change of use in 2020.

Park Farm, Adderley, near Market Drayton. The farming business has applied for a retrospective change of use to convert a former agricultural shed into workshop units. Photo: Planning portal/Shropshire Council

The applicant says that, following that conversion, they have received "regular enquiries on the availability of further storage/workshop areas", which has led to the second building being converted for business use.

Three of the four units on the site, which is near Adderley on the Cheshire border, are currently being used for storage by three businesses, with building materials and furniture currently kept at the site.

The farm has now applied for a retrospective change of use for the shed, ahead of plans to convert the final part of the building into a storage or workshop unit.

The units are currently already being advertised online at rates between £450 and £1,800 per calendar month.

"The applicant has already converted eight bays of the 11-bay building into commercial units on the application site," said a supporting statement submitted with the application.

"The application is to formalise the above, together with the remainder of the building to allow commercial use throughout.

The application added that the amount of traffic entering the site would "increase slightly" as a result of the development, with one small goods vehicle movement on and off the site predicted to occur once every seven to 10 working days.

"Consultation has not taken place with any of the neighbouring property or land owners, yet it is unlikely that the proposal will have an adverse effect on their property," the document added.

"The nearest residential property can be found 220 metres to the south and is screened by existing farm buildings."

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council following the end of the consultation period this month.

Documents relating to the application can be viewed online via the Shropshire Council planning portal under reference 25/02227/COU.