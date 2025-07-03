Telford engineering firm boss champions future of STEM with new role

Jennifer Hughes, general manager of Telford-based Transicon, is the latest addition to Enginuity’s ‘365 faces of STEM: Seen to make a difference’ project, showcasing the everyday role models making STEM more visible, diverse, and inclusive.

STEM is an umbrella term used to group together the related technical fieldsof science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The year-long campaign by Enginuity, a charity dedicated to closing the skills gaps in the UK’s engineering and manufacturing sector, aims to showcase the remarkable people shaping the future of STEM.

Transicon general manager Jennifer Hughes

“The Enginuity campaign is a brilliant opportunity to shine a light on the women in our industry who, every day and often quietly, are making a real difference. I’m really pleased to be part of it — visibility matters, especially when it comes to showing the next generation what’s possible," she said.

“I am proud to be a female director of a family-owned SME engineering business and have shared the problems that many manufacturers face, especially when it comes to attracting more diverse candidates into the manufacturing sector.

“We need more engineers — not just for manufacturing, but to help tackle some of the wider challenges facing society, from climate change to automation. The demand for skills is growing, and we can’t meet it without opening the sector to more people.

“Campaigns like 365 Faces of STEM play a vital role in that shift. By making more women visible in STEM, we help broaden perceptions of what’s possible — and who belongs here.”

Transicon is a pioneering company specialising in cutting-edge automated control systems, and Jennifer says she's committed to driving greater diversity while encouraging young people to learn about the opportunities in manufacturing and engineering from a younger age.

She sits on the Industry Advisory Board of Women in Manufacturing UK, hosted by the Institute for Manufacturing at the University of Cambridge, and has championed outreach into local schools — helping Transicon get more involved in STEM engagement, including careers fairs and project work supported by Marvellous Manufacturing.