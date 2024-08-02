MWT Cymru chief keen to work with MPs to create thriving tourism sector

MWT Cymru, which covers Powys, and chief executive Zoe Hawkins, said she was eagerly anticipating collaborating with MPS to bolster tourism and support our rural communities in the region.

"Tourism in Mid Wales is more than just an industry; it’s a way of life that involves real people and real families who live, work and raise their families in our communities.

“The unique landscapes, rich culture and authenticity of Mid Wales are the cornerstones of our tourism sector. By working closely with our new and re-elected representatives, we aim to ensure that our tourism businesses, sector and communities not only survive but thrive.

“Effective collaboration between the UK and Welsh Governments and the tourism industry is crucial for achieving these ambitious goals. By fostering strong partnerships and engaging closely with local communities, we can create a vibrant and resilient tourism sector that benefits everyone.

“Tourism creates jobs and drives economic growth, making it a vital component of our local economies.”

Looking to the future, she added: “As we embark on this journey with our new and re-elected UK Government representatives, we are confident that by working together we can support a thriving tourism industry that supports our rural communities and showcases the best of Mid Wales to the world.

“We look forward to the positive impact of our collaborative efforts and the continued success of our tourism sector.”