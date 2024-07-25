Half year sales and profits improve for Howdens

The group, which has depots across the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire, saw revenue rise 4.3 per cent to £966.3 million.

It is up 48.1 per cent on the pre-Covid pandemic year of 2019.

Pre-tax profit for the half year is up from £111.9m to £112.3m.

Howdens enjoyed good UK revenue growth in a challenging market place and gained market share.

Chief executive Andrew Livingston said: "Howdens performance in the first half was encouraging."

"We continued to invest in our strategic initiatives which is strengthening our differentiated business model and delivering positive results.

"We are focused on the significant growth opportunities in our core UK kitchen and joinery markets. To access these, we are progressing our new depot and reformat programme and making range and product innovations. We are also manufacturing more of what we sell and, alongside the provision of unequalled stock availability, we are adding further digital capabilities to support our trade customers and depot teams. We continue to see opportunities to develop our business model internationally and we're making good progress in establishing Howdens' presence, laying the foundations for future success.".

Howdens plans to open around 30 new UK locations and five international depots this year. .

It has introduced 11 new kitchen ranges for 2024.