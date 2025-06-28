Shropshire business owner shortlisted for national award

G has been shortlisted in recognition of their decades of service to the LGBTQ+ community.

G is one of the organisers of Oswestry Pride and last year wrote the book: ‘When Is A Women’s Group Not A Women’s Group?’, to help people learn how to create spaces that are both safe and inclusive. Following the Supreme Court ruling in April they made the book available online for free so that anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of trans inclusion can do so at no cost.

G in their garden at home near Oswestry.

From setting up an LGBT youth group in 1996 at just 17 years old despite the restrictions of section 28, to now training professionals who work with young people how to navigate being LGBTQ+ inclusive in today’s climate, G consistently champions marginalised youth.

G Sabini-Roberts

G’s most recent venture, Rainbow Wise, is an online learning platform that delivers interactive, accessible LGBTQ+ inclusion training to school staff and other professionals who work with children and young people and it is launching into its first Shropshire school next week.

G says, “I was absolutely blown away when the email arrived to say I’d been shortlisted. I think I actually squealed! The fact that The National Diversity Awards exists and that such investment is made into recognising and celebrating the incredible work that goes on in every corner of the country to support marginalised communities is a truly wonderful thing. Getting to play a part in that heritage now is the most humbling, amazing thing.”

Now in their 14th year, the annual National Diversity Awards bring a beacon of hope as they highlight the great work being done by individuals and organisations committed to diversity. As the recent damaging and shortsighted rhetoric risks making some people feel disenfranchised by DEI, this year’s awards are more important than ever.

G Sabini-Roberts speaking at The Big Festoon, March 2025

A remarkable 85,000 nominations and votes were received, celebrating individuals, groups and organisations committed to continuing with diversity and inclusion activities. From these entries, the National Diversity Awards shortlist shows, once again, the indisputable and positive impact of society heroes standing up for equality.

Winners will be announced on September 19, 2025 at the prestigious National Diversity Awards in the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding, CBE a renowned champion of diversity, inclusion and equity.

"I’m thrilled and deeply honoured to return as host for the National Diversity Awards,” says Clare Balding CBE. “Recognising the individuals, organisations and charities that go above and beyond to improve their communities is truly vital. These inspiring and uplifting awards shine a spotlight on the incredible strength and positivity of an inclusive society, celebrating community heroes whose dedication and achievements might otherwise go unrecognised."

Nominees were put forward for one of these categories:

Positive Role Model: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion

Community Organisation: Age / Disability / Gender / LGBT / Race, Faith or Religion / Multi-Strand

Entrepreneur of Excellence

Diverse Company of the Year

Celebrity of the Year

Lifetime Achiever

The finalists in the Positive Role Model: LGBT category are: Fox Fisher, Mr DK Green, Rob Hurley, Susan Logie, Katie Neeves, G Sabini-Roberts, Patrick "Poggy" Murray Whitham and Adam Zane.

Speaking about making it into the finals, G says: “As incredible as it feels to see my name on that shortlist, the work I do is not about me. I was a young queer person once in a world that felt stacked against me. A whole generation later the majority of our LGBTQ+ youth are still surrounded by adults who don’t have the language to talk with them confidently about their experiences or the knowledge of how to step in and support where it’s needed – and are often so afraid of getting it wrong that they stay silent. One person can’t change that, but when entire school staff teams step up collectively to evolve the culture in their school, the impact on their young people is immediate.”

G continues, “What becoming a finalist in this award is going to do is help give us a platform to spread the word about the work we’re doing and invite others to join us. If becoming a finalist in this award can help us reach more schools, young people and allies, then I will give it everything I’ve got.”

“The unsung heroes shortlisted in the National Diversity Awards help us to realise how much goodness and humility there is at the heart of our communities,” says Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and founder of the National Diversity Awards. “The work these people do and the empathy they show is more important than it has ever been. We are living in a time when funding and support are limited which makes community action an invaluable resource on which so many people rely. Indeed, for some, it really is a lifeline.”