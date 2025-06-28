Prom in pictures: Shropshire students swap textbooks for tuxedos and gowns with one young couple arriving in a fire engine
It's that time again! Students across the region have swapped textbooks for tuxedos and gowns as they step out in style for their proms.
By Luke Powell
The prom is a staple and much-anticipated event in the school calendar and sees students all glammed up for the end of the year occasion.
But a main feature of a prom is the wide range of extraordinary vehicles that people arrive to the venue in - whether it be flashy sports cars, classic motors, agricultural vehicles such as tractors, or even a fire engine.
And this was the case for one young couple in Shropshire who were dropped off at their prom in a fire appliance this week.