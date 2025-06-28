Organic estate celebrates double win at national awards for sustainability and entrepreneurship

At the fifth annual Wales Food and Drink Awards, Rhug Estate was honoured with the Sustainable Values award.

Spanning 12,500 acres near Corwen in Denbighshire, the organic farm has led the way in eco-conscious farming for decades. Recognition in the form of these accolades is “a huge honour” according to owner Lord Newborough, who also received the title of Entrepreneur of the Year during the event at Venue Cymru in Llandudno.

Speaking with journalist and presenter Sian Lloyd – co-founder of the awards – Lord Newborough expressed gratitude to those who have supported the estate's mission of producing world-class meats, organic goods, and the award-winning Rhug Wild Beauty range.

“We were thrilled to win these awards, which reflect the many years of commitment we have towards sustainable farming and providing customers with first class products and customer service,” Lord Newborough.

“Being recognised is always encouraging, but what's most important to us is the strong culture and values our team has. We work hard to be a leading example of best practices in our industry and to be at the forefront of sustainability.

“This recognition motivates our team even more and shows we're making a positive impact not just in North Wales, but around the world.”

Lord Newborough and Sian Lloyd. Picture: Rhug Estate

He also spoke about future plans for growth and innovation:

“One of the biggest moves we will make in the months ahead is a further push towards digital and diversification, as we increase our range of suppliers and stockists nationwide, notably in London.

“There will be particular focus on the meat products and Rhug Wild Beauty collection where we have seen so much growth.”

Sian Lloyd praised both the Estate and Lord Newborough for their innovative approach and enduring commitment to excellence, calling the wins a celebration of “the very best of Wales” in the food and drink sector.

“What really struck the judges was the relentless pursuit of new opportunities and delivering on that,” she added.

“That is inspiring to other entrepreneurs, it is such a wonderful story people can follow and support on so many levels as the business has been a pioneer for others in the sector.”

In response, Lord Newborough said:

“If you are doing something you believe in then it’s easy. Organic farming comes from the heart; you can’t approach it any other way.

“The best thing we ever did is embrace our identity and stay true to it, a move which has seen Rhug become a global brand.

“You have to believe in what you do and be brave, which we have for many years, and plan to for many more.”

Rhug Estate holds a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King – one of just seven businesses in Wales to do so.