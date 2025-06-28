Second person arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead near abandoned building in Shrewsbury

The man, aged 21, was arrested yesterday evening (Friday, June 27) and remains in police custody while investigations into the death of a man near Shelton Water Tower in Bicton Heath continue.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier on Friday, also remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police said officers are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Police have warned of increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Superintendent Jamie Dunn said: "We understand this incident may cause concern within the local community.

"I want to reassure residents that we believe there to be no wider risk to the public, and that those involved are believed to be known to one another.

"You can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as our investigation continues and we carry out reassurance patrols. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers."

Police were called to Shelton Water Tower at around 11.50am on Friday. A man was found deceased at the location.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, who leading the investigation, added: "We are still in the early stages of our investigation, and we’re working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.

"We’re appealing to anyone who may have information that could help, however small it may seem, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police by calling DS Andrew Dawson on 07811 753375, or report it online via its website, quoting incident number 188i of 27 June.