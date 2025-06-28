Shropshire Star
'Proud Shropshire girl' to take compete in Miss Shropshire 2025 Pageant

I’d love to share some exciting local news with your readers. I’m a proud Shropshire girl taking part in the upcoming Miss Shropshire 2025 pageant.

By contributor jessica bailey
Published
Last updated

My name is Jessica Rose Bailey, and I’m thrilled to announce that I will be taking part in the Miss Shropshire 2025, which will be held at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Saturday, 6 July.

This is a truly exciting opportunity, and I’m so proud to be representing my hometown as I follow my passion and pursue my dream of becoming a pageant star.

I was born in Shrewsbury, and it’s an honour to represent the place I call home. I currently work as a nursery practitioner and enjoy hobbies including makeup, dancing, and walking.

I’m also incredibly grateful to have the support of my sponsor, @klgaesthetics, a fantastic local businesswoman based in Shrewsbury.

Jessica Rose Bailey - Miss Shropshire 2025 finalist
The event promises to be a fantastic day, and everyone is welcome to attend. Please feel free to come along and support!

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at: fatsoma.com/e/sczxu8eq

I have raised money for Shropshire mental health and am very grateful for the money I have raised! 

Thank you so much for your support. I can’t wait to step onto that stage and make my community proud!

6th July, Shrewsbury Buttermarket
