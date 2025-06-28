'Proud Shropshire girl' to take compete in Miss Shropshire 2025 Pageant

My name is Jessica Rose Bailey, and I’m thrilled to announce that I will be taking part in the Miss Shropshire 2025, which will be held at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury on Saturday, 6 July.

This is a truly exciting opportunity, and I’m so proud to be representing my hometown as I follow my passion and pursue my dream of becoming a pageant star.

I was born in Shrewsbury, and it’s an honour to represent the place I call home. I currently work as a nursery practitioner and enjoy hobbies including makeup, dancing, and walking.

I’m also incredibly grateful to have the support of my sponsor, @klgaesthetics, a fantastic local businesswoman based in Shrewsbury.

Jessica Rose Bailey - Miss Shropshire 2025 finalist

The event promises to be a fantastic day, and everyone is welcome to attend. Please feel free to come along and support!

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at: fatsoma.com/e/sczxu8eq

I have raised money for Shropshire mental health and am very grateful for the money I have raised!

Thank you so much for your support. I can’t wait to step onto that stage and make my community proud!