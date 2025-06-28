Three-year-old child rescued from inside vehicle at retail park in Telford after electrical fault

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington at around 1.09pm (June 28).

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said a three-year-old child was locked inside a vehicle. The vehicle was said to be locked due to an electrical fault.

Firefighters used small tools to release the child.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.36pm.