Shifnal restaurant marks milestone

Chris Jordan, who owns and runs Christopher’s in Market Place, is marking the restaurant’s fifth anniversary.

“I always dreamed of having my own restaurant and am very proud of what I have achieved over the last five years,” said Chris, who previously worked at Odfellows in Shifnal for 14 years.

With himself in the kitchen and his partner, Alex, initially working as manager, they have since trained their waitresses as the new managers running front of house.

Having launched just before Covid, the establishment has seen its share of challenges, but has not only continued to thrive, but has doubled in size since opening.

Proprietor Chris Jordan. Picture: Love Shifnal

“It was quite a bumpy start as Covid hit and we did not know when we would be able to open again but we have gone from strength to strength and have a very loyal following of customers from Shifnal, as well as further afield and from the business community in Telford,” he added.

The restaurant, which now employs five staff, originally seated 25-30 people but has since expanded upstairs and now has up to 50 covers.

Chris said that he specialises in ‘modern bistro’ cuisine and also loved to travel, with his menus taking inspiration from the various countries he visits.

To celebrate this milestone Christopher’s is putting offers on throughout July to thank customers for their support during the last five years