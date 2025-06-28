Stage and screen royalty to headline Shropshire concert

The event, entitled ‘Broadway to Bridgnorth’, will feature a showstopping programme of songs at St Leonard’s Church on August 9 at 7.30pm.

The concert will bring together a 21-piece orchestra conducted by globally renowned musical director Alfonso Casado Trigo, a 40-strong choir, and several leading West End performers, including Jeremy Secomb, Chris and Lucy Key, Jessie Hart and Erica Ann Deakin.

Chris, director at Yellow Ticket Productions, said: “This promises to be an evening of world-class entertainment in the heart of Shropshire – a true celebration of music, talent and theatrical magic.

“To have talents of this calibre – backed by an incredible local choir and orchestra – all under one historic roof, is extraordinary.

“Bonnie Langford and fellow cast member Jeremy Secomb will take to the stage fresh from starring in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends on Broadway, making this transatlantic performance quite literally a case of Broadway to Bridgnorth.”

The concert will include hits from The Greatest Showman, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables.

For tickets visit: yellowticketproductions.co.uk/event-details-registration.

Bonnie Langford. Picture: Yellow Ticket Productions

The concert follows a unique training programme for aspiring performers aged 11 upwards, which is being run by Yellow Ticket Productions and is called ‘One Week More! – The West End Experience’.

Running from 28 July to 2 August in Bridgnorth, the intensive week offers students the chance to train directly with top-tier directors, performers and vocal coaches – including Alfonso, Jessie Hart of Dirty Dancing and Les Misérables, Chris Key, the Worldwide Associate Director of Les Misérables, who has also played the lead role of Jean Valjean, and Lucy Key, whose starring role as Maria in West Side Story remains a career highlight.

The two couples from Bridgnorth say they are passionate about bringing their West End experience to Shropshire.

Alfonso said: “Growing up surrounded by teachers and fellow students who inspired me was one of the reasons why I became the professional musician I am today.

“Originally from a little town near Seville, I remember attending summer music schools in Andalucía, where I would interact with other musicians of a similar age and learn and share music and life experiences.

“At the end of the course, a big festival took place, where students and renowned artists would share the stage and enjoy the music together.

“I recently moved to Bridgnorth with my wife, and we both have the vision of bringing this same experience to the town and sharing our passion and knowledge of theatre with young aspiring actors and musicians.

“If you are a young actor, musician or conductor who would like to perfect your technique and be part of this unique week, get in touch.”

The course will conclude with a showcase performance at Bridgnorth Endowed School, where students will share the stage with the professionals they’ve worked with throughout the week.

To book a place on the course, visit: yellowticketproductions.co.uk/oneweekmore-book