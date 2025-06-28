On a mission to champion sustainability: Wenlock Spring launches superhero sculpture

Premium water brand Wenlock Spring has unveiled Coolertron, Droid number H-20 - a bold new sculpture created entirely from repurposed water cooler cabinets that were otherwise destined for salvage.

Coolertron will be at the Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend, before embarking on a mini-tour of the region, appearing at Battlefield Farm Shop on 30 June, and at Petal Fields in Telford from 30 July to 10 August.

Crafted by local artist Luke Kite, the sculpture was specially commissioned by Wenlock Spring to celebrate and spotlight the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle.

Bruce Orme, Director at Wenlock Spring, said: “Coolertron is more than a sculpture - it’s a statement.

“It represents our belief that sustainability should be embedded in every part of our business.

“We’ve always believed that progress comes from action, not just intention, and Coolertron is proof of that in physical form.”

Matthew, Lori, Bruce and Juliet Orme of Wenlock Spring with their Best Sustainable Product award at this month's Vendies Awards. Picture Wenlock Spring

Wenlock Spring has been bottling premium spring water from a natural spring in the Shropshire Hills since 1989, and continues to lead the way in sustainable packaging and closed-loop recycling.

With lighter bottles, reduced carbon emissions, and ongoing environmental stewardship, the company has become one of the UK’s most trusted names in responsible water sourcing.

“Coolertron is a creative and powerful reminder of what’s possible when we rethink waste. We can’t wait for people across Shropshire to see it and join the sustainability conversation,” Bruce added.

The company recently won Best Sustainable Product at the prestigious Vendies Awards, with judges praising its fully-recyclable PET bottles and aluminium cans, as well as its full-circle environmental strategy.