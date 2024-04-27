Border town celebrates birth of new businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Malvern Hills District Council, which includes Tenbury Wells on the south Shropshire border, says the area is flourishing with new businesses.

A recent list published by the council highlights the The Little Herb Remedy, in Tenbury Wells which provides natural and organic skincare.

Since their opening in December 2023 The Little Herb Remedy, in Teme Court, Teme Street, has been providing natural and organic skincare infused with herbs and essential oils.

All made in house, they pride themselves on competing with big brands price-wise while providing a more natural product. They also make bath bombs, herb and oil mixes, massage oils and more.

Also celebrated as opening in Tenbury recently are Russell Ankers Jewellery, Eternally Ageless Aesthetics, and Pitter Potter.

Pitter Potter pottery-painting studio was launched by Tenbury's youngest entrepreneur, Louise Preston, who decided to shun university in favour of founding her own local business.

Last year, Louise was doing her A-level economics at Lucton School and was touted for Oxford University.

University has many advantages but Louise knew it would never suit her, and wanted to stay in her home town to fulfil her dream. In order to find out what that dream was, she completed work experience – everything from estate agency to bathroom design – and volunteering – but nothing quite ‘fit’.

After taking over the lease in May 2023, she has worked to get the studio up and running.

Louise’s hard work is now paying off and the studio has opened it’s doors, bringing tourism to Tenbury, and thus supporting the existing local businesses.

Pitter Potter is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 10:00am-4:00pm.

Councillor Beverley Nielsen, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development and Tourism, at Malvern Hills District Council said: “Our district is once again thriving with some exciting, highly creative new and interesting businesses. It’s wonderful to see the towns buzzing and people enjoying the fabulous stores here. Many thanks to everyone who’s already shopping locally, and we hope all our residents and visitors will make the most of these great new ventures.”