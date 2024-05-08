Built By You is an initiative launched by national housebuilder Lovell Partnerships alongside Telford College and Telford & Wrekin Council.

It offers four-week programmes for people aged 19 and above who are not in work and includes a guaranteed job interview at the end of the process for everyone who completes their studies.

The first cohort – the majority of which had never been on a building site before – have already achieved their level one certificate in health and safety in a construction environment.

They have also completed work experience with Lovell or local subcontractors including Prestige Brickwork Ltd, Chasetown Civil Engineering, Westpoint Construction and Yarnell Brickwork Ltd.

Robert Lees, director of automotive, engineering and construction at Telford College, said: “All of the candidates have been hands-on on site, and the subcontractors have been fantastic in showing them the ropes. We’re delighted with the way things are progressing.”

Simon Wingate, regional partnerships director at Lovell West Midlands, said: “When we launched Built By You at the start of this year, we were determined to make a tangible difference to the young people of Telford and to kick-start their careers in a range of roles within the housing sector.

“The first cohort is already making fantastic progress having completed the first part of their college learning as well as getting hands-on with our subcontractors on site.

“We’re eager to watch these students develop and gain the skills they need for a successful and positive career.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “The Built By You programme is the perfect platform for people to learn new skills which support the construction industry’s future workforce.

“This is exciting news for employers and jobseekers in Telford and Wrekin and it’s fantastic to see the first cohort completing qualifications and gaining hands-on skills in the workplace and on building sites across the borough.

“Through Built By You, people will be introduced to careers in housing construction and benefit from training and work experience which could offer them a route into full-time employment.”

Janet Stephens, Telford College’s deputy chief executive, said: “Companies want to recruit and retain the best quality staff to grow and thrive, and it’s the role of education to work closely with them to make it possible.

“Our most important objective here at Telford College is to deliver students with the calibre and skills sets that local businesses need – working together is the best way to get there.

“This is a fantastic example of collaboration to tackle some of the skills issues which businesses talk to us about, and we’re delighted and excited to be involved.”