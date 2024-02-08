Shropshire's Lime Green reflects on 'huge success' of apprenticeships

Shropshire manufacturing business Lime Green, which has worked on projects at The Globe Theatre and St Pancras Station, has a long history of encouraging apprentices into the industry.

Its current scheme has been running for 10 years and more than a dozen apprentices have come through the doors since it started, with three apprentices having gone on to complete their Level 3 Team Leadership Diploma.

Chris Sedgley, Production Manager, said: "Apprenticeships have been a huge success for us as a company.

"It’s really important that we encourage the next generation into the business.

"Not only is it good for the sector but we’re attracting people to a semi-rural employer that might otherwise not know of our existence here at Wenlock Edge.”

He added: ‘We invest in the student and the student becomes a more well-rounded employee who has the confidence to grow with the company.

"It doesn’t stop there though; we also invest in our leaders with structured Leadership Training with organisations who provide an excellent service. We believe a highly trained workforce is a productive one.”