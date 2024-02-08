Shropshire Star
Shropshire's Lime Green reflects on 'huge success' of apprenticeships

A Much Wenlock business has spoken about the importance of apprenticeships.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Toseef Subhani, Rachael Hughes, Jervis Daley, and WilliamBoardman three of whom started as apprentices at Lime Green and have gone on tobe offered permanent positions.

Shropshire manufacturing business Lime Green, which has worked on projects at The Globe Theatre and St Pancras Station, has a long history of encouraging apprentices into the industry.

Its current scheme has been running for 10 years and more than a dozen apprentices have come through the doors since it started, with three apprentices having gone on to complete their Level 3 Team Leadership Diploma.

Chris Sedgley, Production Manager, said: "Apprenticeships have been a huge success for us as a company.

"It’s really important that we encourage the next generation into the business.

"Not only is it good for the sector but we’re attracting people to a semi-rural employer that might otherwise not know of our existence here at Wenlock Edge.”

He added: ‘We invest in the student and the student becomes a more well-rounded employee who has the confidence to grow with the company.

"It doesn’t stop there though; we also invest in our leaders with structured Leadership Training with organisations who provide an excellent service. We believe a highly trained workforce is a productive one.”

