Business applies for licences to use two places as goods vehicle operating centres

Mr MJ Wragg trading as MJWragg Transport of 3, Stone House, Knowbury, Ludlow, SY8 3LR, is applying for a licence to use The Old Sawmills, Station Road, Woofferton, an operating centre for four goods vehicles and four trailers.

Wragg's has also applied to use SAW McBridge & Sons, at Maesbury Road Industrial Estate, in Oswestry, as an operating centre for four goods vehicles.

Owners or occupiers near the sites who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffc Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF stating their reasons.

They must also send a copy of their representations to the applicant.