Dunelm is boosted by sales growth

In a trading update for the 26-week period to December 30, the business, which has more than 180 stores across the UK including Oldbury and Walsall, also said its digital sales are up two per cent on the same time last year.

Chief Executive Officer Nick Wilkinson said: “The breadth of our range and outstanding value of our proposition continues to be well received by customers, resulting in a strong sales performance for the first half despite a tough market backdrop.

“Consumers remain under pressure and are actively seeking true value at all price points. Our customer offer and positioning as the ‘Home of Homes’ resonates particularly well in this environment, and we are confident we have continued to gain market share.

"At the same time, our strong operational grip continues to help us navigate the difficult environment and manage our margins.

“Supporting our communities remains at the heart of Dunelm and I would like to thank all our colleagues and customers for making our recent Delivering Joy campaign our biggest ever, donating an incredible 125,000 gifts to local good causes during the Christmas period.

“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the compelling opportunity for growth for our business. We have continued to execute at pace on our strategic plans, opening four new stores over the first half of the year, whilst continuing to expand our ranges and improve our digital offer. Our new Spring collections look fantastic in store and are being really well received by customers as we reach the end of our Winter Sale, leaving us well placed to make further progress in the months ahead.”