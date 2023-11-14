Shropshire campsite celebrates landing award

Betley Park, at Bayston Hill, has won the award for ‘Certificated Location of the Year Best Newcomer 2023’ through its partnership with the Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC).

Betley Park sits near the picturesque Lyth Hill and is owned by Guy Robinson and Jo Fallows.

They collected the award thanks to public votes from those who have camped there.

The site opened in April 2023 and Jo said: "We couldn’t be more proud of this award. We have exceeded our attendance forecasts and received consistently amazing reviews from customers which we are truly grateful for.

"Being able to share our wonderful views is a true delight and we look forward to welcoming many more members of the CAMC to Betley Park”.

Certificated Locations are mini campsites with a maximum of five pitches for motorhomes, caravans and campervans.

The award was presented at the Motorhome and Caravan Show at the NEC.