Shropshire chamber launches 'active leadership' programme

The fully-funded programme, delivered by expert business coaches, will run over five days with three hours of one-to-one coaching, and is worth £4,500 per participant.

Any business in the Shropshire Council area could be eligible, but the scheme does not extend to Telford & Wrekin.

The programme is aimed at existing leaders and managers who are looking to learn, grow, and embed best practice within their organisation.

The first cohort is due to start in Shrewsbury on November 15, with more cohorts to follow in the new year.

“We will be running these courses throughout 2024 as part of the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the upskilling and reskilling of the county’s workforce,” said Shropshire Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross.

The Active Leadership programme is part of Shropshire Chamber’s ‘Business Growth Through Upskilling’ project, which will be delivered across Shropshire’s market towns including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Market Drayton, Bridgnorth, and Ludlow.

The aim of the project is to ‘level up’ the availability of upskilling and reskilling opportunities, making them convenient and accessible to businesses in all corners of the county.

A series of Team Upskilling training courses will also be starting early in the new year – again fully funded for businesses in the Shropshire Council area, but not Telford & Wrekin – covering a range of business-critical issues designed to boost the confidence and skills of staff.

Ruth added: “These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to supporting economic growth and prosperity in Shropshire.”

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

To register interest, or discuss this opportunity further, send an email to projects@shropshire-chamber.co.uk