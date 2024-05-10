'Amazing!' Shropshire's Climbing Out celebrates award nomination

The category celebrates charities, non-profit organisations, and social enterprises.

Now in its eighth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the smallest and greatest businesses in the UK, across all sectors.

It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions and accelerates the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Climbing Out was founded in 2010 to help adults move their lives forward following a life-changing trauma. The charity’s 5 day residential programmes combine outdoor activities and mental wellbeing coaching to empower participants to take back control of their mindset and actions.

It has been selected as one of just eight finalists for the Mission Possible category, which awards an organisation driven by its mission over and above financial performance, that benefits a group, a community or society more widely.

Charity founder, Kelda Wood MBE, said, “We’re thrilled to be finalists and recognised for our work on a national level. Climbing Out is a very small charity but with a big impact!

“This year we are running six core programmes, working with adults who have experienced a mental or physical trauma. As well as that we are continuing the development of previous participants with a Level 2 programme in Scotland and we’re taking a group to the Alps for the next step in their recovery journey.

"We’ll also support over 300 previous participants through our Climbing Out Club group and hold regular walk and talk days. It’s amazing what small organisations can achieve, and we’re grateful for the Small Awards for shining a light on them!”

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories, including the overall winner of the Small Business of the Year award, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on May 16.