Tesco Express opens in Dawley, creating 15 new jobs

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, joined ward, town and parish councillors and the Tesco team to officially cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of the transformed former Co-op building.

The store is part of continuing work to improve Dawley High Street.

The latest opening adds to the new Post Office which was secured and opened at Dawley’s Lifestyle Express store in April this year.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies said: "We are delighted that Tesco Express is now open in Dawley which is great news for Dawley High Street and the residents of Dawley and beyond.

“In a very difficult trading environment, we’re doing as much as we can to transform Dawley High Street and the opening of this major retail store is a great example of that.

"We secured a new Post Office in Dawley earlier this year with extended opening hours and continue to make funding available to businesses through our Pride in Our High Street programme. It’s not easy, but we’re committed to delivering what residents have told us they want – a thriving Dawley High Street.

“The arrival of Tesco Express not only provides more shopping options for our community but also offer valuable employment opportunities for our residents."

Clive Rhodes, Tesco Express Dawley High Street Store Manager, said: “We are extremely excited to open our store and 15 new colleagues are joining the Dawley team from the local area.

"We know that local knowledge and experience will be so important as we look to build connections and play our part in the community.”