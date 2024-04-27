Airline to start operating flights from Birmingham Airport to city in Norway
Airline Jet2.com is starting flights from Birmingham Airport to a city in Norway next month.
It is the first time that Jet2 has operated to Bergen in more than 15 years.
A new programme of spring flights and city breaks to Norway from Jet2CityBreaks has been launched in response to increasing demand from customers who are looking for more discovery-based experience holidays.
Customers can choose from a flight-only option with Jet2.com or a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks.
Package holidays to Bergen are part of a growing product range called Discover More that have been designed to cater to holidaymakers’ sense of adventure, which includes non-family bookings, couples and solo travellers.
Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “ The addition of flights and packages to this jaw-dropping destination gives customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty of the Fjords.
"Bergen is a stunning and vibrant city with something around every corner, and we expect this new programme to be extremely popular."