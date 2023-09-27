Aldi reiterates Ellesmere plan commitment in £1.4bn new stores drive

Aldi

It has reiterated its commitment to building a new store in Ellesmere, having put forward proposals to develop a store on land off the A495 earlier this year.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, says it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites in the West Midlands include Birmingham and Warwick, the company said.

In the East Midlands, it is keen to open new stores in Nottingham and Derby.

Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development.

The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”

On plans in Shropshire, a spokesperson for Aldi said: “Given the current cost of living crisis, now more than ever, customers are searching for better-value products to make their money go further.