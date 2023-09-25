Shrewsbury DJ business in running for prestigious Wedding industry award

Sean Goodman

Sounds International disco, based in Monkmoor, has been shortlisted in the category of Best DJ 2024 at the Wedding Industry Awards.

The regional awards ceremony takes place on Monday, November 13 in Birmingham.

The business is run by Sean Goodman and his father-in-law Martin Paul and they DJ at weddings and other celebrations across Shropshire.

"We are over the moon and couldn't be happier," said Sean. "It is a real honour for us.

"We have been going from strength to strength.

"I have had one week off this year, that's how busy it has been. If it involves a party, we are on it!

"But the wedding side of the business has really started to take off."

Sean Goodman and his father in law Martin

"That's an area we are trying to push, so we are thrilled to be in with a chance of this award."

The business actually first started in 1962 and was run by Eddie Budd.

Martin took over and Sean is now the third generation DJ.

Eddie came to Shrewsbury in the 1950s where he later set up the EV Electrical repairs shop, in Frankwell, and the popular DJ outfit. The former RAF serviceman celebrated his 100th birthday in 2020.

Votes are only taken from those who have used the business for their wedding.