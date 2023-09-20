Shrewsbury travel agency to host event to inspire holidaymakers

Claire Moore at the 2022 Travel Showcase

Peakes Travel Elite will be holding a luxury travel event on Sunday, October 15 from 10am until 2pm at St Mary’s Church in the heart of Shrewsbury.

Their inaugural event last year marked 30 years of trading for the travel agents, which is based on Mardol.

“Our travel event was a great success last year, so we’re looking forward to bringing it back,” said Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite.

“We’ll be transforming St Mary’s Church into a travel showcase event, with a selection of trusted tour operators and the whole Peakes team on hand with travel ideas, itineraries, and expert advice.

"Whether you’re ready to book a Caribbean cruise, or want to some ideas for an adventure holiday, collectively we can answer all your questions.

“Attendees can soak up lots of travel inspiration, as well as sitting down with experts to discuss ideas more thoroughly. It’s a much richer experience than searching for holiday ideas online. We are hand-picking trusted travel partners from the world of cruise, touring and adventure to attend."

Continuing their dedication to customer service, Peakes Travel Elite has created a new luxury travel lounge at their base.

Claire said: “The lounge will be an extension of our appointment service for customers wanting more time with an expert and privacy away from the shop floor.

"You can relax in the comfort of our lounge, surrounded by everything you need to craft the perfect getaway. We can speak with operators on a video call, and you can relax with a glass of fizz or a cup of coffee to plan your next trip.”