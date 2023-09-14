R1 Construction 'proud' of partnership with Shrewsbury Town FC

Pictured, left to right, from R1 Construction: Dan Sherratt, Alex Swancott, Andrew Evans, Dean Suter

R1 Construction's name will appear on the left sleeve of Shrewsbury town shirts in all 46 Sky Bet League One games this season.

Ben Tomkinson, managing director of R1 Construction said: “We are extremely proud to be sponsoring Shrewsbury Town this season and jumped at the chance to work with the club.

"Everyone at R1 Construction is really proud to see our brand on the sleeves of the players, and we wish them all the very best of luck this season.

"We sponsor a lot of grassroots sports clubs in the county, from boxing to junior football, as well as working with a lot of local charities.

"Our aim is to support the community as much as we can and employ more people in the local area.

"We are really keen to get our brand awareness out, in and around Shropshire whilst also reaching the surrounding counties, so this partnership with Shrewsbury Town is something that is important to us and something we are delighted with."

R1 Construction, based in Shrewsbury, delivering projects nationally, specialise in both MMC (SIPS/Timber Frame) and traditional new build and refurbishment projects, with extensive experience in the education, commercial and residential sectors.

Andrew Tretton, Town's commercial manager, said: “I’d like to thank Ben and everyone at R1 Construction for their sponsorship, which is greatly appreciated by everyone at the football club.