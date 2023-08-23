Balfours makes double appointment

Sophie Jones (left) and Jasmin Teague, who have joined Baflours for their placement year.

Jasmin Teague and Sophie Jones are third year students at the Royal Agricultural University and Harper Adams respectively.

Sophie Jones grew up South of Shrewsbury attending the Priory School and Shrewsbury College Group. She admits to a long-standing interest in property and land.

“I have enjoyed a wide range of modules at Harper from forestry to compensation and utilities," she said.

"I am really pleased to have joined Balfours whose rural asset management services are exceptionally diverse.

“I am starting in the lettings department where it is hugely satisfying following properties through from launch to let, co-ordinating between the various parties as the process progresses,” she added.

Jasmin lives in mid-Wales, where she has enjoyed significant equestrian success, competing in both the Pony Club and National Schools Championships.

Her love of all things rural drew her to study at The Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester.

She reflected: “It has been interesting to get to know the Cotswolds area and see at close quarters different types of agriculture. On my course property economics has been particularly fascinating.”

Now based at New Windsor House, Oxon, Jasmin is working with Associate Partner, Jack Cooper, where her work takes her out onto a variety of estates in Shropshire and the neighbouring counties.

Business manager, Craig Varley said: “We are delighted to have Sophie and Jasmin join us.