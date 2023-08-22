Former Maxell factory demolition complete as part of Apley homes plan

The factory demolition

The former Maxell factory has been demolished in order for further houses to be built at the Charlton Gardens development in Apley.

Countryside Partnerships, the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, started work to demolish the 183,000 sq ft factory in April with the help of McAuliffe Group.

Phil McHugh, Managing Director, North West Midlands, said: “The demolition of the Maxell factory is a major milestone for Charlton Gardens, clearing the way for 285 new homes that will provide high-quality living environments for many families in the region, who will be able to enjoy an exceptional lifestyle and a green outlook.

“This development has been designed to help its residents thrive, with great facilities such as a children’s play area, nature on its doorstep and excellent travel links, as well as improvements to make walking and cycling easier and safer.”

Much of the waste generated from the demolition will be recycled, with around 95 per cent of the former factory’s concrete floor slab crushed to provide certified aggregate, helping to reduce lorry movements by limiting the need to import material to the site and exporting any rubble.

Built to produce video and audio tapes and batteries, the Maxell factory subsequently moved into plastics as the technology shifted and has lain empty since 2014, when the company moved to new premises in Telford.

The demolition clears the way for further development of two to four-bedroom homes that will occupy the site, of which 71 have already been completed.

John McAuliffe, Group Managing Director at McAuliffe Group, said: "As a local contractor, it’s been a privilege to work on another important brownfield project for Countryside.