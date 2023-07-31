Aldi set to hire more than 100 new staff in Shropshire

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Aldi is currently looking to recruit more than 100 store colleagues in Shropshire.

Aldi is looking to recruit more than 100 new staff
Aldi is looking to recruit more than 100 new staff

The retailer says it has 106 new roles available, including at stores in Telford, Wellington and Oswestry, with all levels of experience needed.

These include full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to assistant store manager, with salaries of up to £40,980.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Shropshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News