Aldi is looking to recruit more than 100 new staff

The retailer says it has 106 new roles available, including at stores in Telford, Wellington and Oswestry, with all levels of experience needed.

These include full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to assistant store manager, with salaries of up to £40,980.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Shropshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”