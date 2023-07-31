The retailer says it has 106 new roles available, including at stores in Telford, Wellington and Oswestry, with all levels of experience needed.
These include full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant all the way up to assistant store manager, with salaries of up to £40,980.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.
Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Shropshire.
“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”
Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.