New business units available in Telford

New commercial units are now available at Orchard Business Park in Telford.

A total of 24 units have been developed at Hortonwood Plot 12, which is now named Orchard Business Park, and cover 60,000 sq.ft across eight buildings.

Space is available for a range of potential occupiers, including start-ups, smaller businesses and larger firms at the site.

Units at Orchard Business Park promote a ‘green’ environment and have been designed with space for 26 electric vehicle charging points, roof solar panels and other sustainable features and ecological enhancements.

Telford & Wrekin Council said its lettings team has secured tenants for several of the units who are due to move in from August 2023, but there are still a number of units available to let.

Planning permission for the units was granted in May 2022 before the year-long construction programme, delivered by Morris Property, commenced in June.

The council said it identified a gap in the local market for these small industrial units unfulfilled by the private development market.

It purchased the Telford site from Homes England and will now manage the new units through its property investment portfolio.

The council said the development would "further consolidate Telford and Wrekin borough’s reputation as an investment hotspot providing much needed, high quality rented business space".

The site has also been delivered with support from the Telford Growth Fund which invests directly into land and buildings as businesses look to grow and expand.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said: “We are pleased to see these new units completed which will appeal to a range of businesses from a variety of industry sectors who are keen to benefit from state-of-the art facilities and unit space.

“The Telford Land Deal has been instrumental in creating new jobs and bringing new skills and expertise to the borough and the Orchard Business Park development is another example of that.

“The development adds to other innovative Telford Land Deal projects and highlights Telford as the perfect location for businesses to start-up, grow and flourish.

“We’d encourage businesses of all sizes to take a closer look at these units and consider moving to the business park which is in an excellent location.”

The Telford Land Deal is a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Under the Deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward sites, de-risk them and provide ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for both residential and employment uses.