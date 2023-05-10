'Blown away!' Tenpin Telford revamp to include karaoke rooms and new cocktail menu

Ten pin bowling

The bowling and entertainment operator has completed refurbishment and introduction of two new high-tech, private karaoke rooms.

Not only has the layout of the venue been completely changed to include a combined bar and reception, it also includes 24 lanes with dynamic LED lighting and comfortable booth seating.

Tenpin will also be introducing fabulous new cocktails in its refreshed and vibrant bar area, which features large TVs showing all live games on Sky Sports and BT Sport, making it the perfect place to spend time with friends and family.

Arcade-lovers are also in for a treat following the update of Tenpin’s games area, which now boasts the latest video games in a family friendly setting.

Neetu Johal, General Manager at Tenpin Telford, said: “We’re blown away by the changes made to the venue in Telford.

"We can’t wait for guests in Telford and the surrounding area to see the venue and to enjoy all the new activities available.

"Not only has the venue undergone a complete structural change, but our new and improved bowling lanes, reception and bar area, arcade space and new karaoke rooms will surely be a hit with friends and families alike.”