Vineyard tours return to popular attraction on Shropshire border

Kerry Vale Vineyard owner Russell Cooke leads a vineyard tour and wine tasting.

Kerry Vale Vineyard, at Pentreheyling, near Montgomery is getting ready to welcome tour guests when guided tours restart for the new season on Saturday, May 6.

The vineyard offers a range of attractions, including guided tours, a well-stocked cellar door shop, which sells a range of local artisan gifts, and an onsite café, with a reputation for home cooked food and delicious baked goods.

It also boasts an impressive Roman history - there was once a fort where the vineyard now sits – providing an additional point of interest to visitors.

Event manager and tour guide Nadine Roach said: “Our tours run three times a week from May until the end of September and are always a popular highlight in the calendar.

“We have customers coming from all over the UK to learn how we grow grapes which make world-class wines from Shropshire’s stoney soil. As well as learning about how we manage our vines, harvest and winemaking, customers enjoy four different wines to sample – a great way to conclude the tour!

“Kerry Vale Vineyard has always been a family run business and hospitality is at the heart of what we do. Guests can expect a warm welcome and an engaging, entertaining time as we explore the vineyard and taste our award-winning wines.”

As well as their scheduled tours, which run every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11am, the vineyard is available to book from May to September for private groups, with a minimum number of 12.