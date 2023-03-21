Rail partnership extended in bid to showcase more of Shropshire's sights

Jodee Hill (WMR), Mark Hooper (Visit Shropshire) and Sarah Wilson (WMR)

The rail operator and the official tourism board for Shropshire spent the past year working together to encourage the public to ditch the car, hop on the train and explore all that the county has to offer.

To highlight the must-see sights along its line connecting Birmingham to Shrewsbury, WMR worked with Visit Shropshire to create a handy leaflet, shining a light on the best spots for shopping, eating, hiking, learning and more.

The collaboration was originally launched at a time where people were just beginning to regain confidence in public transport post-pandemic, and fully get out and about again.

Since then, both WMR and Visit Shropshire have seen communities once again enjoying all that there’s to explore in their local areas and beyond.

Since the partnership, WMR has officially launched its new 196 fleet onto the Shrewsbury line, providing added benefits including additional seating, charging points and WiFi.

Sarah Wilson, senior marketing manager at West Midlands Trains said: “We’re so excited to be continuing our valuable partnership with Visit Shropshire.

"The work we have completed together over the past year, helping to put Shropshire at the forefront of passenger’s minds and encourage people to leave the car at home, has been a huge success.

“We’re very passionate about showcasing the beauty of the West Midlands county, and of course, promoting sustainable travel. We’re already having discussions around what’s in store for this next year and can’t wait to share these with everyone so watch this space!”

Mark Hooper, project lead, at Visit Shropshire, said: “We are extremely pleased to be going into the second year of our transport partnership with West Midlands Railway.