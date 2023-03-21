Powys businesses are in the running for top national awards

Stuart and Kate Richards, of Nomadic Washrooms, during their recent visit to a school in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of businesses across Wales of all sizes and sectors entered to compete for the prestigious accolades in the event run by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid.

The awards are celebrating their 20th anniversary year and more than 40 companies have been named as finalists across 10 categories, recognised for their innovation, creativity and resilience.

Manufacturer Morland UK and luxury washroom provider Nomadic Washrooms Ltd, both based in Welshpool, have been named finalists for the B2C Customer Commitment Award.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy award ceremony hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne at the ICC Wales on May 18.

One finalist will also be awarded the ‘Wales Business of the Year’ award, sponsored by Atradius, during the evening.

Paul Butterworth, Interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: “The Wales Business Awards highlight the best of business in Wales across all sizes and sectors and allows us to celebrate the incredible contributions they have made for their customers, employees and the wider economy.

“We would like to congratulate those who have secured their places as finalists in this special anniversary year and look forward to announcing the winners in May.”