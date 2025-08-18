Ironbridge businesses set for a boost as award-winning film maker brings 'animated magic' to town

Six businesses will be highlighted on the trail, created by midlands stop-motion animator Leo Wright, after the council agreed to fund the scheme through its high street grants programme.

Leo’s 2024 film The Big Bad Wolf, which features two characters from Ironbridge, was made at Aardman Studios, the home of Wallace & Gromit - and was shortlisted at this year's Melbourne International Animation Festival.

The film's main characters Billy the Wolf and Richmond the pig will appear outside the shops in Ironbridge as part of the trail, with children aged 4-12 able to tick off the characters and solve clues on a special interactive map.

Councillor Ollie Vickers and animator Leo Wright, centre, officially launch a new art trail in Ironbridge.

"The launch of this trail is fantastic news for these high street businesses in Ironbridge and will put them firmly in the spotlight," said Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy.

"Working with someone of Leo’s calibre and experience in the animation world is a real coup for Ironbridge and is once again putting this World Heritage site firmly on the map in a different way.

"We are pleased to support Leo with this project and are excited to see the trail take off with families and other visitors to Ironbridge which will hopefully increase footfall to our high street businesses too."

Shops involved in the project include Ironbridge Book Shop, Tails from the Gorge, Ironbridge Sweet Shop, Toy Box, Darlington’s of Ironbridge and Copper Fox and Woodland Tea rooms.

Designer Leo said it was a "true honour" to see his characters brought to life in Ironbridge, the town which inspired the name of one of his film characters, Billy the Wolf - named after Ironbridge's most famous son, Wolves and England footballer Billy Wright.

"On one of my recent visits to the Gorge I went for a walk and found the blue English Heritage plaque of his birthplace and could not believe the coincidence. It was always meant to be," he said.

"Just over 12 months ago I finished my stop motion animated film ‘The Big Bad Wolf’ - an industrial fairytale putting a twist on the classic fairytale, set in the heart of the West Midlands.

"So the very idea of these characters now living on in a family trail and visitor centre in Ironbridge not only seems like a perfect fit but a great home for my plasticine pals.

“Billy and Richmond as brand ambassadors for Ironbridge will not only support local independent businesses but also bring more families into this historic town that reflects so much of my own interest with its local history and heritage."

The new trail was officially launched by Telford & Wrekin Council on Saturday, August 16.