Former Shrewsbury private weight-loss clinic goes up for let on business park

The two offices in Sterling House on Shrewsbury Business Park have been made available for £22,500 and £4,500 per year respectively.

Agents Halls Commercial say the larger of the two, currently arranged as a clinic with a floor area of 1,500 square feet, lends itself to continuing the same medical usage or as an office in the first floor accommodation, which has lift access.

Sterling House, Shrewsbury Business Park

“Shrewsbury Business Park is one of the town’s most sought after locations for office space," said James Evans, head of Halls Commercial.

"To have two suites available to let at the same time is very rare and they offer flexible accommodation suited to a wide range of businesses. An inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate their potential.”

The accommodation comprises five consulting rooms, toilets and welfare facilities and four designated car parking spaces with the potential to double park if required.

Meanwhile Suite 5 is a 250 square foot second floor office suite, currently arranged as high quality offices, with shared communal toilets and one designated car parking space.

Around 1,250 people are employed at Shrewsbury Business Park, with tenants including Shropshire County Council, NHS and various legal, financial and professional service firms.