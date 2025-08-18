'The transformation is remarkable' - 15 new holiday properties and leisure centre created at former farm near Craven Arms

The scheme at Upper Norton Barns in south Shropshire saw four agricultural buildings converted into 15 new holiday homes by Morris Property, while a nearby former barn has been converted and extended into a swimming pool and leisure centre for guests.

The 19th century farmhouse site, owned by holiday firm Holiday Property Bond, now features 21 apartments and cottages.

Shrewsbury-based developers Morris Property say the "extensive state of disrepair" of many of the buildings on the former farm required specialist structural works to preserve them, with works on site including the stabilisation and conversion and restoration of four, large historic barns and a former grain store.

New holiday lets have been completed at Upper Norton near Craven Arms

“This was a challenging project, but it has been fantastic to see the team transform the previous units into such a high-quality development," said Paul Johnson, Contracts Manager at Morris Property.

"We are incredibly proud of the outcome and the collaborative spirit that brought this vision to life.”

The new properties will add to the existing tourism business at Upper Norton. The main farmhouse was granted planning permission to be converted into holiday accommodation in 2017.

Robin Nicholson, Property Director at owners HPB, said the company was extremely pleased with the outcome of the redevelopment.

"Morris Property has delivered a quality build that complements our existing campus, offering our Bondholders an unparalleled experience in a truly beautiful location," he said.

"We are thrilled with the results of this development at Upper Norton."

Before - how the property at Upper Norton near Craven Arms looked prior to the redevelopment.

Ian Nicholson, Director at JMP Architects, added: “It was a privilege to work with Morris Property and HPB on this project.

"The design focused on blending modern luxury with the inherent charm of the original structures, all while prioritising environmental sustainability. The transformation is remarkable.”