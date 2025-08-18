Woman suffers 'potentially serious' injuries in crash near notorious Llynclys crossroads on A483

The emergency services were called to the incident, outside the White Lion Pub on the A495 at Llynclys, near Oswestry at around 9.36am today (August 18).

The crash involved two cars, with the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sending two crews to the scene, while West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were also in attendance.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said one woman, who was a passenger in a car, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with "potentially serious injuries".

She said: "An ambulance responded to the scene. The three occupants in one car were assessed.

"A woman passenger sustained potentially serious injuries and was treated on scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care.

"The two other occupants were discharged on scene. The driver of the second car was also uninjured."