Leominster farm expands as it diversifies with visitor centre and restaurant

Tom and Paul Stephens at the entrance to Newton Court.

Newton Court Cider, based near the Shropshire/Herefordshire border in Leominster, not only produces a wide range of cider but offers tasting tours and educational trips, along with a new restaurant and cafe.

Agricultural law specialists at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, who provided legal advice during the expansion of the farm, said Newton Court was a real success story for the industry.

Susan Grazier, commercial and agricultural property solicitor, said: “We are often contacted by clients who are considering diversification for an alternative income stream.

“There are of course a myriad of variables for farmers to consider, not least the legal ramifications of changing the use of buildings and any associated highways alterations, but diversification is becoming an increasingly important option for farmers.

“We were pleased to assist Newton Court with the creation of their restaurant and cafe, which we are delighted to see is going from strength to strength.

“Their blend of cider production, events and hospitality is a shining example of what can be achieved with careful planning and a lot of determination to succeed.”

Newton Court’s restaurant is gearing up for its first summer after opening ready for the start of 2023, and owner Paul Stephens said they were excited about the future.

He added: “We would like to say a big thank you to Susan Grazier and the team at Lanyon Bowdler for all their hard work in handling our agreement with the local authority, turning it around in time for our grant funding.