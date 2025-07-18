'A game changer' - Rapid progress on £20m Newport retirement village hailed by Telford building firm

Telford builder McPhillips is currently part-way through the construction of a new "integrated retirement community" in Newport, due for completion in summer next year.

The "boutique" project will see 61 apartments built for pensioners alongside 15 bungalows, an on-site bistro and integrated care facilities.

The firm shared updated photos of progress on the scheme this week - which is being aided by a heavy reliance on off-site building methods, commonly known as Modern Methods of Construction(MMC).

Progress on the new Newport Retirement Village development (Pic: McPhillips)

Developments involving MMC currently make up just 10 per cent of building projects in the UK - but the firm's managing director has called for off-site building, which is generally faster than traditional construction methods, to become more commonplace to help speed up developments.

Pensioners are expected to make up more than a quarter of Shropshire’s population by 2026.