Police appeal to find this Shrewsbury cyclist who they believe was 'deliberately' driven at by car driver

Yesterday West Mercia Police appealed for information about the assault on New Park Road in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, July 16.

Officers were called to the road at around 8.15pm following a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

Police are looking to find this man who believe was assaulted in Shrewsbury. Picture: West Mercia Police

They said they believed the car was deliberately driven at the victim, who was riding an orange and black bicycle.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle then got out of the car to further assault him.

All those involved had left the scene before police arrived.

New Park Road was cordoned off by police on Thursday morning

Now police have released a picture of the man who is believed to be the victim, and have urged him to come forward, saying they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies from Shropshire CID said: “Almost two days on from the assault, the victim has not yet been located, and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We believe he has suffered potentially serious injuries and want to ensure he receives urgent medical attention.

“We are releasing this CCTV image of him from the scene in the hope someone might know who he is or have information on his whereabouts.

“If you are the person in this image – please get in contact with us. You are not in trouble, and we want to make sure you are ok.”

Those with information are asked to call 01743 237414. Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.