Shropshire marketing agency sets sights on Manchester after opening new offices

With an established footprint in Telford, M3.agency says it plans to bring a blend of "strategy, creative and performance" to its new hub in the city and has chosen Colony in Ancoats as its new home.

The firm is aiming to tap into the energy and vibrancy of the regional business community, providing its unique ‘Momentum Moves Markets’ approach to marketing to drive awareness, brand growth, and increase sales for clients.

“Throughout its history, Manchester has shown that focusing energy leads to success. From the Hacienda and Factory Records to Ferguson and Guardiola and even grassroots movements like Pride, this is a city that turns passion into progress through channelling it in the right way. And that’s exactly how we work,” explained Rob Pollard, Managing Partner of M3.agency.

Nick Lovett, Rob Pollard and Jonathan Jesson from M3

“We knew we wanted to enhance our reputation across the North West and, for us, the only way to do that properly was to put down roots here so we can live and breathe the culture, become part of the community and understand what makes this unique and vibrant city tick.

“Our new home at Colony One Silk Street gives us just that - an ideal location, room to grow and access to the most fantastic rooftop space overlooking Manchester.”

“At M3.agency we look at things differently. We believe the most powerful force in marketing is focused energy and momentum; driving action, accelerating outcomes, and unlocking growth.

“It’s that momentum that we’ll be bringing to ambitious businesses across the North West, drawing upon more than 25 years of success helping brands grow both their revenue and reputation.”

M3.agency currently provides a full spectrum of strategy, brand, creative and performance services to UK and global clients spanning automotive, travel, leisure, FMCG and financial services.

It is targeting revenues of £500k in the first year with the aim of growing this to £2m by the end of 2027.

Key to this growth is tapping into the region’s rich mix of available talent with first hires set to include key appointments in client services, creative and social, as well as several performance marketing practitioners.

Nick Lovett, CEO of M3.agency, continued: “We’ve just celebrated our 25th birthday so there is no better time to take our brand into new hubs, and this move strengthens our vision of creating an independent network of agencies across the UK and further afield.

“Manchester and the North West was the obvious first step given its vibrancy, energy, and the important role it plays as a true home for creativity, innovation, and emerging tech.

“This announcement forms part of our wider group investment strategy, and we’re not stopping there as this hub will soon be joined by a dedicated presence in the South West, as well our first international office.”