Weather alert issued for Shropshire as thunder is on the way - here is when it may strike

While Friday's weather is forecast to remain sunny most of the day, with some clouds but temperatures above 25C Degrees, The Met Office say storms are on their way for the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Friday night going into Saturday morning will see a lot of cloud over the region with some "sudden" rain showers, while thunderstorms are predicted to hit the county at some point on Saturday.

Issuing a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms for Shropshire, a spokesperson for the MET Office said the thunderstorms may result in flash floods.

The spokesperson said: "Heavy rain, with some thunderstorms, may lead to disruption in places on Friday night and through much of Saturday.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to lifeSome communities might become cut off if roads flood."