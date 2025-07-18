The market has been held at the Pavilion in Llandrindod Wells for about seven years and it was also held at the Strand Hall in Builth Wells a few times.

The markets attracted traders from all over the area showing off their varied artistic skills including jewellery makers, chocolate creators, bee products, table lamps, baked goods, cards and paintings.

But the organisers cancelled the July and August markets although they may hold a Christmas event and one or two markets through the year.

Pavilion managing director Jase Hawkins said: “We started the markets to give a shop window to artisan makers in the area. We have probably given about 50 from Mid Wales and further afield a shop window over the years and some have gone on to bigger and better things.

“But there have been a number of contributing factors which have led to lower numbers of shoppers and then, in a domino effect, lower trader numbers coming and that makes the markets less worthwhile for those here.

“Similar events have been held in town, footfall has never really recovered after Covid and we only have a certain amount of parking and being on the edge of town, if people can’t park close to the Pavilion it is not easy for them to park in town and walk here.

“Its sad for us because we tried to bring something different to the town and wanted to support local arts and crafts traders but we will keep the Facebook page for the market going for the foreseeable future to highlight local traders and any events they have on.”